Chattanooga Police Accepting Applications for Community Police Academy

Applications will be accepted February 3, 2025 through February 28, 2025 for the 2025 Chattanooga Police Department's Community Police Academy (CPA).

In this free, nine-week academy, participants will have a behind-the-scenes look at how the department operates and trains its officers for the work they do each day.

From immersive driving simulators to live demonstrations of K9 handling, participants will have the chance to better understand what police officers do and how they train, investigate crimes, and serve community members and visitors.

The CPA is also an opportunity for community members to engage with department personnel and to learn more about the services provided, discuss current issues regarding policing, and ask questions.

The 2025 CPA will be held at the Chattanooga Police Department, 3410 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN, 37406, on Thursdays from March 13 - May 8, 2025. The class will be held from approximately 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

More information and the application form are available online. Alternatively, you may download and complete Application for Community Police Academy and email it to cpdcommunityoutreach@chattanooga.gov. Applications will be accepted from Feb 3 - 28, 2025.

Interested participants applying for the CPA must be at least 21 years old, sign all required documents, and pass a background check.