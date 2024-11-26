Chattanooga Police Department Announces Launch Of New Policy Dashboard

The Chattanooga Police Department has announced the launch of the CPD Policy Dashboard, where residents can view department policies online.

"Transparency and accountability are key to building trust with our community," said Public Information Officer Sgt. Victor Miller. "This initiative is all about providing our community members with direct access to the policies that guide our actions."

Policies are developed based on policing best practices, review of national and state laws, evolving community and societal needs and other components.

"We believe that by making these policies publicly available, we’re reinforcing our commitment to serving with integrity and keeping our community informed," Sgt. Miller added.

The policies will be updated online as they are reviewed and approved by our the CPD Review Committee and Chief of Police John Chambers.

“As your Chief, I am committed to advancing our efforts to enhance transparency, foster innovation, and ensure our department remains adaptable to the needs of our community," says Chief Chambers. "This initiative is just one example of our ongoing dedication to serving with integrity and accountability.”

Chattanooga residents are invited to explore the dashboard at public.powerdms.com/CHATT/tree