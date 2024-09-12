Chattanooga Police Department Launches New Mobile App For Residents

The Chattanooga Police Department is proud to announce the launch of the latest iteration of our mobile application.

The design of this latest app will help to improve community safety and foster greater engagement between residents and our department.

The app, officially available today, represents a significant advancement in how the department connects with the Chattanooga community.

The new application, in collaboration with CityGuard, offers a range of features aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining communication. Key functionalities include:

Crime Reporting: Easily report suspicious activities or incidents directly to the police, with options to upload photos and videos for better context.

Community Engagement: Access information about neighborhood watch programs, community meetings, and police events.

Anonymous Tips: Provide information to law enforcement anonymously, encouraging more community involvement without compromising privacy.

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms and can be accessed through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Residents are encouraged to download the app today and explore its features to stay connected.