Chattanooga Police Department Releases Their 2025 Annual Report Online

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) 2025 Annual Report is now available online at Chattanooga.gov.

The report details continued progress in reducing violent crime, officer professionalism, and the proactivity of specialized units.

Crime Reduction in 2025

The report highlights continued progress in crime reduction in several major crime categories. Some notable areas include:

A 48% decrease in homicides compared to 2024 (p. 15)

A 26% decrease in non-fatal shooting victims since 2024 (p. 19)

A 9% decrease in crimes against persons (p. 14)

A 16% decrease in crimes against property (p. 16)

CPD also achieved a 93% homicide clearance rate, nearly 40% higher than the national average. (p. 15)

Officer Professionalism

The report shows that use of force encounters accounted for just 0.19% of all officer interactions with community members, reflecting the department’s continued emphasis on de-escalation, accountability, policy compliance, and community-oriented policing. (p. 9)

Progress in Addressing Overdoses

The report also details continued progress in its overdose response and prevention efforts.

A 17% decrease in overall overdoses

A 19% reduction in fatal overdoses (p. 21)

Factors contributing to these declines include proactive enforcement, education campaigns, and strengthened partnerships with public health organizations.

Proactivity of Specialized Units

The report also highlights the work of several specialized units. These teams support crime reduction efforts through intelligence-led policing, emerging technology, victim advocacy, and crisis response. (p. 23 - 28)

"Chattanooga is becoming safer because of our officers' commitment, the strength of community partnerships, and a focused strategy," said Chief John Chambers. "For two consecutive years we've seen significant reductions in violent crime. This ongoing progress reflects what law enforcement and community members can accomplish when we work together."

The full CPD 2025 Annual Report is attached. Current and previous annual reports are also available at Chattanooga.gov.