Chattanooga Police Invites The Public To Take A Look Behind The Badge

The Chattanooga Police Department is offering the community an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into police work through their Citizens Community Police Academy.

The nine-week program allows participants to experience various aspects of what police officers do on a daily basis. The Academy is designed to build trust and understanding between the community and law enforcement.

Sergeant Craw with the department says the program will include demonstrations from the K-9 unit.

In addition to providing practical knowledge, the program gives citizens the chance to interact directly with officers and learn more about their profession.

After completing the 9 weeks, participants will graduate from the program and celebrate their journey with various members of the department.

Classes are set to begin on March 13th and will take place ever Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. If interested, visit the city’s website and submit an application. The deadline to apply is February 28th.

To join, candidates must be over the age of 21 and be able to pass a background check. More info at chattanooga.gov/services/