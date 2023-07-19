Chattanooga Ramps Up Awareness Of Credit Scores With Financial Literacy 720 Campaign

Mayor Tim Kelly and the City of Chattanooga are proud to support Financial Literacy 720, a regional campaign aimed at raising awareness and providing assistance to individuals striving for credit scores that promote financial stability.

“Knowledge is power. Financial Literacy is about helping people learn how to tell their money where to go so that they can achieve their financial goals, improve their quality of life, and be a part of a stable and prosperous society,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “This free and public programming is a great place to start, and I encourage anyone interested to attend.”

According to financial experts and credit counseling organizations, achieving a credit score of 720 is a pivotal step toward financial well-being. A score of 700 or higher can significantly improve one’s chances of securing loans with better interest rates. It can make a difference in whether purchasing a home becomes possible or whether a new business can access the necessary start-up capital.

The Financial Literacy 720 campaign is set to launch with programming on July 20, conveniently represented by the date 7/20.

The full schedule of events, including times and locations, can be found at econ.chattanooga.gov/schedule-of-events