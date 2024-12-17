Chattanooga Submits Final Application To Become First National Park City

Chattanooga has officially submitted its final application to become North America’s first National Park City.

"Tell us your story," requested the National Park City Foundation, the London-based organization responsible for awarding the NPC designation. Chattanooga’s application does just that, including a comprehensive digital portfolio, and addresses the 23 criteria required to achieve this status.

During the summer and fall of 2024, the City of Chattanooga collaborated with Little Things Lab, a Chattanooga-based creative firm, to craft a stunning, narrative-based "Journeybook," capturing 10,000 years of regional history.

“We wanted to break the mold,” said Brian Smith of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors. “There’s no city on Earth like Chattanooga, so why not have a Journeybook as original as the place it celebrates?”

The journeybook is the centerpiece of Chattanooga’s National Park City application. It is a digitized, expansive narrative—part history, part celebration—of the people and places that define this unique region.

“This Journeybook is our story as a ‘City-in-a-Park,’” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “It’s a story of triumph and tragedy, resilience, hope, and community. It’s the story of the enduring lands, rivers, and forests around us, as well as the everyday heroes working to protect and honor it all.”

The Journeybook spans from the earliest inhabitants 10,000 years ago to the innovations of today. It highlights iconic landmarks like Rock City, Moccasin Bend, and the nation’s best aquarium. It celebrates achievements such as the invention of the first bottled Coca-Cola, the development of the world’s fastest internet, and the thriving outdoor recreation scene in America’s "Best Outdoor City." The book also honors the conservation efforts protecting sturgeon, red wolves, and Chattanooga’s beloved trail systems.

The Journeybook features key organizations and landmarks, including TVA, the

Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park, River Gorge Trust, Barking Legs Theater, and the Ed Johnson Memorial.

“Sharing our city’s story with the world was an honor, and we approached it with creative seriousness,” said Teal Thibaud, founder of Little Things Lab. “Our team spent months listening and searching for the most genuine, engaging, and beautiful ways to tell Chattanooga’s story. This is only the beginning.”

The online Journeybook is now available for the community to explore, contribute to, and help shape. Updates to the portfolio are planned in the coming months.

“The Journeybook is an ongoing process,” said Smith. “It’s also an invitation. We welcome feedback and input to include as many people and groups involved in ‘City-in-a-Park’ work as possible.”

The Journeybook weaves together video testimonials, compelling photography, stories, histories, and data. It is divided into seven chapters, each reflecting one of the core commitments in Chattanooga’s National Park City charter, developed in collaboration with regional and community leaders.

“This initiative encompasses a dynamic range of topics, from food and agriculture to outdoor recreation, environmental stewardship, and community engagement,” said Haley Richardson Treadway, UT’s Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent for Hamilton County. “It’s a holistic movement uniting our city in a beautiful way.”

“Documenting the current efforts and future visions toward becoming a National Park City demonstrates Chattanooga's commitment to creating a livable city for all,” said Tricia King Mims, executive director of National Park Partners. “The Journeybook process ensures a path forward with complementary, rather than isolated, initiatives, inspiring community buy-in—critical for successful implementation.”

“The Journeybook can be a powerful tool to share the importance of this region,” said Dr. Anna George, Vice President of Conservation Science and Education at the Tennessee Aquarium. “It serves as a reminder to all of us that we have incredible natural treasures around us, and we shouldn’t take those for granted. Whether you are a long-time resident or a recent arrival, the Journeybook instills a sense of pride in our beautiful region and sparks curiosity about the many ways people can enjoy and protect these natural resources. We hope this helps inspire stakeholders to build upon existing collaborative efforts for conservation that lead to a sustainable future for all of us.”