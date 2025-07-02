City Of Chattanooga, Trust For Public Land Finalize Donation Of Five Historic Parcels

In a signing ceremony on Ridgecrest Drive, the City of Chattanooga and Trust for Public Land completed the donation of five historically and environmentally significant land parcels on Missionary Ridge.

Authorized earlier this year by the Chattanooga City Council, the agreement transfers ownership of five parcels across Districts 5 and 9 to the City. These properties, valued at $107,800, will become part of Chattanooga’s Urban Ecology Preserve System, permanently protected by restrictive covenants to prevent future development.

These tracts include battlefield terrain from the 1863 Battle of Missionary Ridge—most notably in the area known as Billy Goat Hill, where Civil War entrenchments remain visible—as well as a mature hardwood forest adjacent to East Lake Park.

The conveyance of these properties advances Trust for Public Land’s commitment to protect sensitive landscapes that were defining chapters in American history, including Indigenous stewardship, the Trail of Tears, and the Civil War. Preserving cultural landscapes like these and expanding access to natural spaces were specifically cited as key elements in the city’s recent designation as North America’s first National Park City.

“These parcels are more than just open space—they hold an immense amount of this region’s unique history and deserve every measure of protection that we can afford them,” says David Johnson, Parks and Schoolyards Program Manager for the Tennessee office of TPL. “We are thankful for great partners like the City of Chattanooga, who understand the importance of saving sites like these.”

“The steps we are taking to preserve land, history, and ecology are essential to building a City in a Park where nature and neighborhoods can thrive together,” says Brian Smith, Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors. “This partnership with Trust For Public Land demonstrates the City of Chattanooga’s commitment to that vision.”

“District 9 holds some of the City’s most historically significant areas,” says Chattanooga City Councilman Ronald Elliot. “We are grateful that these parcels' rich historical value is being recognized and appreciate TPL’s work to protect them against damage or overdevelopment.”

“On behalf of the residents of District 5, I want to thank TPL and the Kelly administration for working to ensure that these historically priceless places are kept safe and will be made available for education, reflection, and enjoyment in perpetuity,” says Chattanooga City Councilman Dennis Clark.