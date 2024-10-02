City Awards Contract For Major Walnut Street Bridge Revitalization

Chattanooga City Council members have officially awarded a contract to Southern Road and Bridge to revitalize the Walnut Street Bridge, the first major renovation in 30 years.

The bridge will not see any closures until March 2025. Work will begin with a pre-construction phase on October 31, 2024, with full closure and renovation starting on March 17th. The bridge is expected to reopen in September 2026.

“The renovation is long overdue,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “This bridge is a powerful symbol of Chattanooga’s identity and a source of pride for our entire community. City government has allowed this iconic structure to age without the attention it deserves. This renovation is necessary to ensure the long-term safety and enjoyment of a Chattanooga landmark that serves as a vital crossing and gathering point for residents and visitors alike.”

These critical repairs, including stripping and repainting the bridge to prevent rust, replacing aging timber decking, upgrading wiring, and installing new lighting and security features, will extend the bridge’s lifespan for decades.

The city will provide alternative routes for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the river for the duration of the project. The alternative routes will include the closure of at least one lane on Veterans Memorial Bridge and the addition of barriers to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

The project’s $35.3 million budget is primarily funded by federal resources, totaling $18.8 million. Additional funding comes from the city’s Hotel-Motel Tax, contributing over $16 million, and Economic Development funds. The city has also worked with partners through the planning process to minimize the impact of bridge work on major events.