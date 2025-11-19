City Government Donates $200K To The Chattanooga Area Food Bank

The City of Chattanooga will provide $200,000 in funding to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

“While the federal government shutdown is over, the disruption to SNAP is still affecting our community,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “I want to thank the City Council, who have been eager partners with my administration, in helping our people make it through this difficult time.”

The City Council voted Tuesday night to authorize the funding, which came from city contingency funds.

“We appreciate Mayor Tim Kelly and the Chattanooga City Council for recognizing the need and investing in the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, and for their continued commitment to feeding our neighbors,” said Melissa Blevins, President & CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

“Even as SNAP benefits return, many families are still working to recover from the strain this disruption created. The temporary loss didn’t just change what was on the dinner table, it shook the stability many households work hard to maintain. This investment allows us to keep expanded services in place, giving families a steady and reliable path from crisis back toward stability,” she added.

Learn more about the Chattanooga Area Food Bank at www.chattfoodbank.org