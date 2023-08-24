City Launches Affordable Housing Search Tool To Discover Low-Cost Housing Units

Mayor Tim Kelly has unveiled The City of Chattanooga’s first-ever Affordable Housing Search Tool, an interactive, data-driven resource to help connect housing providers who offer reduced rental fee rates to those who qualify.

The tool was created in collaboration with The City of Chattanooga and Bloomberg’s City Data Alliance.

The Affordable Housing Search Tool provides prospective tenants with a list of low-cost housing developments and complexes. Shoppers enter their household income and household size and the map and directory will update with housing providers who offer units matching that criteria.

“We’re making great strides in expanding access to affordable housing in our city, and this tool is designed to help pair that supply with folks in our community who need it. It doesn’t matter what the affordable housing supply looks like if those who need it can’t find it.” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

“Expanding the availability and accessibility of low-cost housing has been a top priority since Day 1. This is another step in the the right direction as we continue working toward ensuring that every Chattanoogan can find a place to call home”

Although there are several dozen providers listed, that does not mean that those providers have units currently available. The tool serves as a point of reference for potential tenants, who will need to contact the landlords and management teams to find out what they have available.

It is also important to note that this tool is not a comprehensive map of all affordable housing in Chattanooga., as it only includes locations that offer subsidized housing through City of Chattanooga grants.