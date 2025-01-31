City Launches "Game-Changer" MyChattConnect Community App

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development is excited to announce the launch of MyChattConnect, a new app designed to revolutionize the way residents access community resources, stay informed, and engage with local programming.

With a mission to empower, connect, and strengthen Chattanooga’s communities, MyChattConnect brings all of this and more straight to your fingertips.

“We are thrilled to launch MyChattConnect as a game-changer for Hamilton County,” said Carol Hunter, Administrator for the Department of Community Development. “This app is designed to bridge the gap between residents and vital services, resources, and events. In today’s fast-paced world, easy access to community support and local happenings is essential. MyChattConnect makes it simpler than ever to stay connected and engaged with everything happening around you.”

Key Features of MyChattConnect:

Instant Access to Resources & Events — Find Chattanooga’s 20 community centers, rent spaces for events, explore daily activities, and discover new programs—all in one place!

— Find Chattanooga’s 20 community centers, rent spaces for events, explore daily activities, and discover new programs—all in one place! Stay Connected Like Never Before — Receive push notifications and real-time updates about community center activities, upcoming events, and available services.

— Receive push notifications and real-time updates about community center activities, upcoming events, and available services. Simplified Sign-Ins — Coming in 2025, scan your barcode directly from the app to check into community centers—no more paper sign-ins!

— Coming in 2025, scan your barcode directly from the app to check into community centers—no more paper sign-ins! Social Services at Your Fingertips — Access critical services such as utility assistance, social support, and more, directly through the app.

— Access critical services such as utility assistance, social support, and more, directly through the app. Engage with Your Community — Want to make a difference? Apply for the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) in your region right from the app, and get involved in shaping the future of Chattanooga’s programs and resources.

The MyChattConnect app is available for free on both the Apple Store and Google Play. To download the app, simply text “App” to (423)-643-7300 for an easy link, or visit registration.chattanooga.gov to create an account and get started.

Join the conversation. Discover, connect, and thrive in Chattanooga with MyChattConnect today!