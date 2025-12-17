City Government Unveils Updated Open Data Portal To Boost Residents’ User Experience

The City of Chattanooga has launched an updated Chattanooga Open Data Portal as part of the city’s efforts to provide residents with a streamlined experience when accessing public data.

“People can explore maps, dashboards and datasets to learn more about what we are doing at the City of Chattanooga,” Jonathan Taylor, Director Artificial Intelligence and Data.

“There’s something for everyone to explore. From housing, public safety, outdoors and recreation, roads and infrastructure, economic development and more, we hope this updated resource is a tool Chattanoogans will use.”

Sections include:

Housing — View maps and data about housing, neighborhoods and STVRs.

Safety — View maps and data about safety and policing across the city.

Outdoors and Recreation — Explore maps and data about the outdoors and recreation in Chattanooga.

Roads and Infrastructure — Explore information about Chattanooga roads and infrastructure.

Public Services — Explore the city's services including things like 311 and air quality data.

Economic Development — View maps and data about Chattanooga's economic development.

The previous web address, chattadata.org, will now redirect users to the updated portal at data.chattanooga.gov.

Visitors using the old URLs will first see a splash page before being automatically routed to the new destination, ensuring a seamless transition and access to the latest information.

Please direct any questions to opendata@chattanooga.gov.