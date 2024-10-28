City Of Chattanooga 2024 Property Tax Bills Now Available

City of Chattanooga 2024 property tax bills are available on the city’s website and have also been mailed to the property owners of record.

Important Dates:

The deadline to pay 2024 property taxes is February 28, 2025

Taxes will become past due beginning March 1, 2025, and interest will accrue monthly on any unpaid balance until the full amount is paid in full

Property owners 65 years and older may qualify for tax relief programs.

For more information on senior eligibility tax relief, please contact the Office of City Treasurer at 423-643-7262 or visit the city’s website at Chattanooga.gov.

Some Chattanoogans still owe their property taxes from 2023. To collect any unpaid 2023 property taxes the city must file suit in Hamilton County Chancery Court in March 2025.

To avoid court costs and penalty fees from being added, delinquent 2023 taxes must be paid to the Office of City Treasurer prior to March 1, 2025.