City Of Chattanooga Invests $25,000 In Neighborhood Action Grants

The City of Chattanooga’s Neighborhood Services Division is investing $25,000 across 35 Neighborhood Associations as part of its Fiscal Year 2026 Neighborhood Action Grant.
The grants support community-driven branding and visibility projects that help residents better identify with their neighborhood and stay connected to their local association.
“Strong cities are built on strong neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “These grants empower residents to take ownership of their community’s identity and pride—block by block, banner by banner.”
This year’s funded projects include a wide variety of creative signage and neighborhood branding efforts. These efforts include custom sign toppers, light pole banners, porch signs, yard signs and neighborhood flags. The result is a citywide movement to build community, increase visibility and foster a shared sense of place.
“These small investments go a long way,” said Perrin Lance, Manager of Neighborhood Services. “When neighbors see their identity reflected in the landscape, it sends a powerful message: you belong here. And your voice matters.”
The grant program supports both emerging and established associations in implementing their own ideas. Many groups are using the funds to purchase meeting signs and porch banners, install entrance markers and street sign toppers—or clean existing ones, promote neighborhood gatherings with custom yard signs, and kiosks.
A complete list of awarded associations is provided below.
- Baker Hilltop Neighborhood Association
- Battery Heights Neighborhood Association
- Belvoir Neighborhood Association
- Brainerd Park Neighborhood Association
- Bushtown Neighborhood Association
- Churchville Neighborhood Association
- Clifton Hills Neighborhood Association
- Community Association of Historic St. Elmo
- Dalewood Hills Neighborhood Association
- East Lake Neighborhood Association
- Eastdale Neighborhood Association
- The Glass Farms Community
- Glenwood Neighborhood Association
- Heritage Landing Condominium Association
- Hill City Neighborhood Association
- Hillsboro Heights Neighborhood Association
- King Oak Neighborhood Association
- Lake Hills Neighborhood Association
- Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association
- Manchester Park Neighborhood Association
- Menlo Park Neighborhood Association
- Midfield Acres Community Club
- Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association
- North Chattanooga Neighborhood Association
- North Tower Forest Community Association
- Oak Grove Neighborhood Association
- Oak Hills Elite Neighborhood Association
- Orchard Knob Neighborhood Watch
- The Oxford HOA
- Ridgedale Community Association
- South Brainerd Neighborhood Association
- Talley Center Neighborhood Association
- Touch Me Not Trail HOA
- Vaden Village HOA
- Washington Hills Neighborhood Association
For more information on the Neighborhood Action Grant or how to support these projects, visit chattanooga.gov/neighborhoods or contact neighborhoods@chattanooga.gov.