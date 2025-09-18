City Of Chattanooga Invests $25,000 In Neighborhood Action Grants

The City of Chattanooga’s Neighborhood Services Division is investing $25,000 across 35 Neighborhood Associations as part of its Fiscal Year 2026 Neighborhood Action Grant.

The grants support community-driven branding and visibility projects that help residents better identify with their neighborhood and stay connected to their local association.

“Strong cities are built on strong neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “These grants empower residents to take ownership of their community’s identity and pride—block by block, banner by banner.”

This year’s funded projects include a wide variety of creative signage and neighborhood branding efforts. These efforts include custom sign toppers, light pole banners, porch signs, yard signs and neighborhood flags. The result is a citywide movement to build community, increase visibility and foster a shared sense of place.

“These small investments go a long way,” said Perrin Lance, Manager of Neighborhood Services. “When neighbors see their identity reflected in the landscape, it sends a powerful message: you belong here. And your voice matters.”

The grant program supports both emerging and established associations in implementing their own ideas. Many groups are using the funds to purchase meeting signs and porch banners, install entrance markers and street sign toppers—or clean existing ones, promote neighborhood gatherings with custom yard signs, and kiosks.

A complete list of awarded associations is provided below.

Baker Hilltop Neighborhood Association

Battery Heights Neighborhood Association

Belvoir Neighborhood Association

Brainerd Park Neighborhood Association

Bushtown Neighborhood Association

Churchville Neighborhood Association

Clifton Hills Neighborhood Association

Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

Dalewood Hills Neighborhood Association

East Lake Neighborhood Association

Eastdale Neighborhood Association

The Glass Farms Community

Glenwood Neighborhood Association

Heritage Landing Condominium Association

Hill City Neighborhood Association

Hillsboro Heights Neighborhood Association

King Oak Neighborhood Association

Lake Hills Neighborhood Association

Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association

Manchester Park Neighborhood Association

Menlo Park Neighborhood Association

Midfield Acres Community Club

Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association

North Chattanooga Neighborhood Association

North Tower Forest Community Association

Oak Grove Neighborhood Association

Oak Hills Elite Neighborhood Association

Orchard Knob Neighborhood Watch

The Oxford HOA

Ridgedale Community Association

South Brainerd Neighborhood Association

Talley Center Neighborhood Association

Touch Me Not Trail HOA

Vaden Village HOA

Washington Hills Neighborhood Association

For more information on the Neighborhood Action Grant or how to support these projects, visit chattanooga.gov/neighborhoods or contact neighborhoods@chattanooga.gov.