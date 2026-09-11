City Of Chattanooga Invites Applications For Neighborhood Action Grant Funding

Neighborhood-led projects that enhance the community, celebrate neighborhood identity and help create a greater sense of place could receive funding from the city.

Now through October 11, registered Neighborhood Associations can apply online for the Neighborhood Action Grant. Applicants are encouraged to review the grant guide for all program requirements:

An authorized representative of the registered Neighborhood Association must submit the application

A Project Impact Statement of no more than 250 words must be submitted

Three competitive vendor quotes for materials and labor must be submitted, along with an itemized project budget

The grant uses a direct-pay model, meaning Neighborhood Services will work with the association’s authorized representative to coordinate approved purchases and payments directly with vendors. Approved projects must be completed and required closeout information submitted no later than November 20, 2026.

Last year, the city invested $35,000 across 35 neighborhood projects. The same amount is budgeted for this fiscal year's grant program.

For additional information or questions, please reach out to neighborhoods@chattanooga.gov.