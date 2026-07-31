City Of Chattanooga Invites Neighborhood Associations To Register By August 26

The City of Chattanooga's Neighborhood Services Division is pleased to announce the launch of its annual 2026 Neighborhood Registration Campaign, inviting eligible Neighborhood Associations to register with the city by Wednesday, August 26.

Registration is free for eligible Chattanooga Neighborhood Associations and provides access to a variety of resources and opportunities, including:

Eligibility for Neighborhood Action Grants

Technical assistance from your Neighborhood Relations Specialist

Neighborhood leadership training and educational opportunities

City communications, announcements, and program updates

Inclusion in the city's Official Registered Neighborhood Association Directory

Annual registration helps ensure the city maintains current contact information, leadership details, and meeting schedules for participating Neighborhood Associations. Keeping this information up to date strengthens communication between neighborhood leaders and city government while helping associations take advantage of valuable programs, resources and support throughout the year.

"Neighborhood Associations are one of the strongest ways residents come together to improve their communities," said Kimberly Strong, Director of the Office of Constituent Services. "Keeping your association registered helps us stay connected, share important resources, and ensure neighborhood leaders have the tools and support they need to make a lasting impact. Strong neighborhoods help build a stronger Chattanooga."

Neighborhood Associations are encouraged to complete their registration as early as possible. Please note that registrations must be submitted by an officer or other authorized representative of the Neighborhood Association. The 2026 Neighborhood Registration Campaign closes at the close of business on Wednesday, August 26.

For assistance with the registration process or questions about eligibility, contact Neighborhood Services at neighborhoods@chattanooga.gov or call or text 423-567-5389.