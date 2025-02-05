City of Chattanooga Launches 2025 Neighborhood Registration Campaign

The City of Chattanooga's Neighborhood Services Division is excited to announce the commencement of the 2025 Neighborhood Registration Campaign.

This annual initiative invites all Chattanooga-based Neighborhood Associations to register with the City, ensuring up-to-date contact information, meeting schedules, and board member details are on file.

Registration is free for eligible neighborhood groups and offers numerous benefits, including:

Access to Neighborhood Services Grants: Registered associations can apply for various grants aimed at community improvement and development.

Registered associations can apply for various grants aimed at community improvement and development. Dedicated Neighborhood Relations Specialist: Associations will receive support from a specialist committed to assisting with neighborhood-specific needs and initiatives.

Associations will receive support from a specialist committed to assisting with neighborhood-specific needs and initiatives. Timely Updates on City Affairs: Stay informed with the latest City press releases, event notifications, and public notices, such as rezonings that may impact your area.

To register your Neighborhood Association, please visit the official registration page on the City of Chattanooga's website: cha.city/neighborhoods

For assistance with the registration process or any related inquiries, contact Neighborhood Services via email at neighborhoods@chattanooga.gov or by phone or text at 423-567-5389.

Please note that only officers or authorized representatives are permitted to register a Neighborhood Association. The 2025 Registration Campaign concludes at the close of business on February 28, 2025.

Neighborhood Associations play a vital role in enhancing Chattanooga's civic life, improving community quality, and fostering local democracy. By registering, associations contribute to a more connected and empowered community.

The Neighborhood Services Division of Chattanooga is dedicated to empowering neighborhoods by initiating, supporting, and connecting Neighborhood Associations to advance neighborhood improvement, overall quality of life, and local democracy. Visit their website at www.chattanooga.gov/neighborhoods to learn more.