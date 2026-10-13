City Of Chattanooga Launches Modernized And Updated GIS Map Platform

Looking for city services or city-related data of all kinds? Check out the newly launched Chattanooga GIS Map Viewer.

This updated interactive map replaces an older platform, providing greater customization to users, and is estimated to save the city $17,000 annually.

This platform provides layers of mapped assets that pertain to the city including: zoning districts, neighborhood associations, public safety information, land ownership details, and city services. The map layers provide a big picture of Chattanooga that can be explored in minute detail.

“This new platform allows us to configure things uniquely for mobile view versus a desktop view,” said Will Stuart, City of Chattanooga GIS analyst. “We increase accessibility with this new application.”

While some headings and tool names have changed, the new Map Viewer platform maintains the functionality users of the previous platform will be familiar with, along with several key upgrades: