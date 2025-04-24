City Of Chattanooga Releases Updated 311 App And Website Portal

The City of Chattanooga is excited to announce the launch of the new, user-friendly CHA 311 app and online portal.

“Providing effective and responsive local government is one of the pillars of the One Chattanooga plan, and this upgrade to our 311 service is a big step forward. From potholes to bulk trash, Chattanoogans rely on 311 to make government aware of many of the most common issues they need addressed,” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

The app can be downloaded for Apple users here, Android users here, and the portal can be accessed here.

“This new CHA 311 app and online interface will make it much easier for Chattanoogans to report issues and get updates on the work we’re doing in their community," Mayor Kelly added. "If you have the old 311 app, look for an update, and if you don’t, I encourage you to download CHA 311 today.”

Notable new features include:

Drop a pin on a map to auto-populate your service request location. This can be done in the mobile app and on the web portal. Snap a photo and use the GPS function of your mobile phone to auto-fill the service request location.

Refined and expanded categories make it easier to describe the kind of service you’re requesting.

Get notifications via the mobile app and email as your service request moves through the process of being responded to and completed.

CHA 311 will be accessible through both a web portal and native mobile applications for Android and Apple devices. This ensures that all residents have convenient access to submit and track service requests, regardless of their preferred platform.

311 handles a wide array of non-emergency requests, including potholes and paving, sewer backups, garbage and recycling, graffiti removal, zoning violations, and road closure requests. See the full list here.

For current users of Chattanooga’s existing 311 mobile app, the transition to CHA 311 will be simple. If you allow automatic app updates on your phone, the current app will automatically upgrade to the new CHA 311 app. If automatic updates are not enabled, then you can manually update to the new app. However, it is important to note that users will need to create a new account within the CHA 311 app to submit and track requests.

As we transition to CHA 311, the city will work to close out the requests in our current system. Any requests in CHATT311 that remain open after our transition period will be transferred to CHA 311 and users will receive a message explaining how to track the request going forward.

Residents will still be able to call 311 to answer questions and submit requests on behalf of residents and visitors alike. For more information or to request help, please contact our 311 team at (423) 643-6311.