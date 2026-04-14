City Of Red Bank Selected By TNECD For Tennessee Downtowns Program

The City of Red Bank is proud to announce its acceptance into Round Ten of the Tennessee Downtowns Program, a competitive statewide initiative designed to strengthen historic downtown districts through preservation, economic development, and community revitalization.

Administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), the Tennessee Downtowns Program supports communities in enhancing their downtown areas by building on existing assets, encouraging investment, and fostering long-term economic growth.

Participation in the program represents a significant milestone for Red Bank as city leaders, local stakeholders, and community partners work collaboratively to strengthen the vitality and identity of the city’s downtown district.

The program will officially begin with the Round Ten Cohort Kickoff Meeting on May 6, 2026, at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville. The session will provide Red Bank representatives an opportunity to connect with peer communities, meet program staff, and learn about the next steps in the two-year initiative. Up to five representatives from Red Bank will attend the kickoff, where training orientation and networking opportunities with previous program participants will take place.

The Tennessee Downtowns Program spans approximately two years and engages multiple stakeholders across each participating community. During the first year, Red Bank will receive extensive training based on the nationally recognized Main Street Four-Point Approach, focusing on organization, promotion, design, and economic vitality within historic downtown districts. Training will include in-person sessions, virtual instruction, and additional learning opportunities through the Main Street America platform.

In the program’s second year, the City will apply this training to develop a strategic downtown project and will be eligible to receive an innovation grant to help implement improvements that enhance Red Bank’s downtown experience.

City officials view participation in the Tennessee Downtowns Program as an important step toward strengthening Red Bank’s economic future while preserving the unique character that defines the community.

"Red Bank’s acceptance into the Tennessee Downtowns Program is the culmination of over five years of tireless dedication to strengthening our city’s foundation and proactively planning for the future,” said Red Bank Mayor Stefanie Dalton. “This often included the “invisible” but necessary work of recruiting highly competent and visionary leaders to our staff, investing in strategic planning efforts, and creating a multitude of opportunities to engage our neighbors and businesses around the long-term vision for our shared community. Our city’s many small and locally owned businesses bolster our economy by keeping our tax dollars hyperlocal, and we want to see them continue to grow and thrive.”

Mayor Dalton stated that the Tennessee Downtowns Program will help the City of Red Bank do just that.

“We are incredibly grateful to be welcomed into the program this year and cannot wait to see how far we can go together,” exclaimed Mayor Dalton.

Additional updates about Red Bank’s participation and opportunities for community involvement will be shared as the program progresses.