City To Host April 14th Inauguration Ceremony For Mayor, Council Members

The City of Chattanooga will host the Inauguration ceremony for the Mayor and members of the Chattanooga City Council.

This event marks the beginning of a new term for the City’s elected leaders as they take the oath of office and affirm their commitment to serving the Chattanooga community.

The ceremony will be held Monday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. (doors open at 9:00 a.m.) at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium on McCallie Ave,

The public is invited to attend the Inauguration ceremony, which will feature the formal swearing-in of newly elected officials, as well as remarks from Mayor Tim Kelly and other city leaders.

Following the ceremony, a short walking parade will take place to celebrate the start of a new term.

RSVP at cha.city/inauguration