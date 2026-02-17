Collegedale To Host Storm Safety Day: A Community Event For Preparedness

The City of Collegedale invites the public to join them for Storm Safety Day on Thursday, February 26th, at The Commons in Collegedale.

This free event, designed to help residents better prepare for severe weather, will feature essential safety demonstrations, valuable resources, and fun for the whole family.

From 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, volunteers from Hamilton County Emergency Management will be on-site offering free programming of weather radios.

Bring your own weather radio or purchase one for $50 from Ace Hardware. (For every radio purchased, $5 will be donated to the Forgotten Child fund). Weather radios are essential for staying informed during storms, and this is a great opportunity to ensure your radio is ready for any emergency.

In addition to radio programming, there will be live demonstrations focused on how to stay safe during a storm, including tips on emergency preparedness and safety measures that can protect your home and family.

Josh Ingle will be hosting weather chats and sharing his experience with local storms. This is an excellent opportunity to ask questions and learn directly from local experts in storm safety.

The Nursing Club from Southern Adventist University will be offering free wellness checks and teaching the community how to make a first aid kit.

This year there will be several safety stations set up, and participants who visit every station will be entered into a drawing to win a Little Debbie Prize basket, thanks to our friends at McKee Foods. It is the perfect way to enjoy a fun and informative evening for you and your family.

All residents of Collegedale and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend. Whether you are a first-time weather radio owner or just looking to refresh your knowledge on storm safety, this event has something for everyone.