City's Community Development Releases Chattanooga Fall/Winter Resource Guide

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development proudly announces the release of its Fall/Winter Community Resource Guide, a comprehensive publication highlighting the wide range of programs, services, and activities offered through the City’s divisions and community facilities.

“The Fall/Winter Resource Guide represents a collaborative effort among several City divisions to provide residents with access to free programs and essential resources,” said Cedric Henson, Administrator for the Department of Community Development. “This guide underscores our shared commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and service to all Chattanooga residents.”

The Resource Guide reflects the City’s ongoing dedication to fostering an equitable and thriving community by connecting residents to programs that support physical health, family stability, civic engagement, and neighborhood vitality. The guide includes seasonal programming, educational and wellness opportunities, and information on community events available throughout the fall and winter months.

The publication also features key information from the Office of Family Empowerment (OFE), which connects residents with essential resources, financial assistance, and support services through initiatives such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and ongoing community outreach events.

Additionally, the guide includes information from the Office of Community Health, which empowers health equity across Chattanooga through outreach and engagement with community members, partners, and community center staff. The Office focuses on establishing relationships, building trust, and developing processes that mobilize communities toward improved health outcomes.

The Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is highlighted for its role in advancing civic engagement and ensuring that resident voices are represented in local decision-making. Through its work, the CAC strengthens communication between the community and City leadership while supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life for all Chattanoogans.

Residents are encouraged to explore the Fall/Winter Community Resource Guide online at cha.city/cdguide or by texting “GUIDE” to (423) 643-7300.