Hamilton Co. Residents Invited To Submit Questions For Primary Election Candidates

Hamilton County residents are encouraged to take an active role in the upcoming primary elections by submitting questions directly to candidates through a new community-driven initiative sponsored by VoteChattanooga.Org a trusted, non-partisan resource designed to help churches and individuals better understand where candidates stand on key issues.

This initiative provides voters the opportunity to ask candidates thoughtful, substantive questions on issues that matter most to them, their families, and their church communities.

Submitted questions will help bring clarity, transparency, and accountability to the electoral process by allowing candidates to directly address concerns facing both the church and society at large.

“We believe informed voters strengthen both our civic institutions and our communities,” said a representative of ChurchVoterGuides.org. “This effort is about education—not endorsement—and about giving citizens a meaningful voice in the democratic process.”

Residents may submit any question they feel will help them gain a clearer perspective on a candidate’s values, priorities, and policy positions, particularly as they relate to faith, community, governance, and cultural challenges.

Questions must be submitted online at AskChattanooga.org

Submission Deadline: Monday at 12:00 PM (sharp)

Community members are encouraged to participate promptly, as the volume of issues facing churches and society continues to grow. All submitted questions will be reviewed and used to help inform voters ahead of the primary elections.

For more information about this initiative or to access non-partisan candidate resources, visit ChurchVoterGuides.org.