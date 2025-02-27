CPD Releases 2024 Annual Report Noting Achievements In Crime Reduction

The Chattanooga Police Department is proud to share its 2024 Annual Report, filled with detailed data and achievements from the past year.

The report highlights officer professionalism, key improvements in crime reduction, and innovative approaches to law enforcement and community safety.

“We are proud of the progress made in 2024, and I am encouraged by what the CPD has accomplished together with members of our community,” said Chief John Chambers. “Through collaboration and relationship-building we will continue to work toward our shared goal of ensuring not only the reality of safety but also the feeling of safety within our community.”

The report reveals that use of force encounters represented just 0.15% of all officer interactions with community members - an indicator of the department’s focus on compliance with policies, de-escalation techniques, and community-oriented policing.

The 2024 report underscores progress in crime reduction. Some notable areas include:

A 9% decrease in crimes against persons compared to 2023

An 11% decrease in crimes against property

A 21% decrease in non-fatal shootings from the previous year

Overdoses saw a remarkable reduction in 2024. Overdoses decreased by 32% overall, with fatal overdoses dropping by nearly half. Factors contributing to the decline include proactive enforcement, education campaigns, and strengthened partnerships with public health organizations.

The CPD also saw progress in traffic safety, with a 24% reduction in total traffic crashes in 2024. This significant decline reflects the department's proactive efforts in improving road safety through enforcement and education.

In addition to general crime reduction, the report provides data and insights into the work conducted by several specialized proactive units within the department to include Gun Team, Victim Services, Crisis Co-Response, Real-Time Intelligence Center, and Drone Unit.

Their efforts, along with the work of the entire department, focus on using innovative problem-solving through intelligence and technology, supporting crime victims and their families, and responding to individuals in crisis with compassion and care.

The full CPD 2024 Annual Report can be accessed online at Chattanooga.gov.