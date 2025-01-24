Crime Down Significantly In Chattanooga, New Statistics Show

New annual statistics show that crime decreased by 11% overall in Chattanooga from 2023 to 2024, building on a 12% decrease from 2022 to 2023.

“We’ve seen significant reductions in violent crime like homicides, shootings, and assaults, as well as property crimes like burglary and theft from vehicles,” said Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers. “This would not have been possible without every single one of our CPD employees, and they should be proud."

Chambers added, "As we work to lower crime rates even further, we’ll continue to focus on the values and policies that have made us successful, including community engagement, neighborhood policing, gun violence prevention, mental health crisis co-response, and professional development and recruiting of officers.”

The data showed that from 2023 to 2024 Chattanooga saw: a 7% reduction in homicides, a 21% reduction in non-fatal shootings, a 11% reduction in aggravated assaults, a 25% reduction in burglary, a 17% reduction in thefts from vehicles, and a 50% reduction in fatal overdoses.

“The work is working. For the second year in a row crime has been reduced by double digit percentages in Chattanooga,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “While we’re proud of our progress, any crime is too much crime, and we won’t stop until every Chattanoogan is safe and feels safe from crime. I want to thank the brave men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department as well as our many community partners who are working to prevent crime and violence from occurring in our city.”

For the full dataset click here.