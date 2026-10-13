Early Voting Begins Wednesday At Six Locations Across Hamilton County

Early voting for the November 3rd State and Federal General Election begins Wednesday, October 14th, and continues through Thursday, October 29th, providing voters with a convenient opportunity to cast their ballot before Election Day.

Scott Allen, Administrator of Elections for Hamilton County, encourages voters to take advantage of the early voting period and prepare in advance by reviewing their ballot, including the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on this year's ballot.

“Early voting provides voters with flexibility and convenience,” said Allen. “Before heading to the polls, voters should review the proposed constitutional amendments so they can make informed decisions and help keep lines moving efficiently for everyone.”

“Early voting provides Tennesseans with a convenient opportunity to cast their ballot on a schedule that works for them,” added Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Before voting, I encourage all voters to review the three proposed constitutional amendments and visit sos.tn.gov/govotetn for trusted election information.”

Election officials note that constitutional amendment questions often contain language that may require additional time to review and consider. Voters who familiarize themselves with the amendments beforehand can spend more time making informed decisions and less time reading lengthy ballot language in the voting booth.

Early Voting Information

Election Commission Office , 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hixson Community Center , 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center , 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Chestnut Hall at the Commons , 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Harrison Center (Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Soddy Daisy Community Center, 190 Depot Street, Soddy Daisy. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Voters may cast their ballot at any designated early voting location in the county during scheduled early voting hours.

Before visiting the polls, voters are encouraged to:

Verify their voter registration status.

Review a sample ballot.

Read the proposed constitutional amendments.

Those voting early or on Election Day must present a current or expired photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government when you vote in person. College student IDs, non-U.S. Citizen ID’s and IDs issued by local governments or other states are not accepted.

To learn more about exemptions and how to get a free photo ID, along with more information about early voting, visit your trusted source for election information, sos.tn.gov/govotetn.