Early Voting Deadline Set For This Saturday Ahead Of The August 6th Election

Time is running out to cast a ballot during the Early Voting period for the August 6th State and Federal Primary and Hamilton County General election.

Saturday, August 1st, is the last day to vote early. After that, voters can cast their ballot on Election Day, Thursday, August 6th, at their specific polling place.

Voters can verify their precinct location online at elect.hamiltontn.gov and review their sample ballot.

Through Tuesday, 18,962 voters have either voted early or by absentee ballot. This results in an 8.67% turnout. There have also been 511 first-time voters in this election.

While the deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot, voters who have yet to return their absentee ballot have until the close of polls on Election Day, August 6th, to return their ballot. Voters are reminded that election officials cannot accept a hand-delivered absentee ballot. It must be mailed back to the Hamilton County Election Commission.

When voters cast their ballot during this cycle, they’ll be able to choose between a Republican and Democrat ballot for the State and Federal Primary races. Each of these ballots will also include the County General Election races. Voters can also request a General ballot, which will include only the County General Election races.

For more information on elections, visit elect.hamiltontn.gov, or call the Election Commission at (423) 209-VOTE (8683).