Early Voting For May 5 Hamilton County Primary Election Begins On Wednesday

Citizens across Hamilton County are encouraged to utilize the early voting period for the May 5 Primary Election to select party nominees for county offices.

Tennessee is ranked number one in the nation for election integrity for the fourth year in a row, and early voting is a safe and secure way to cast a ballot before Election Day.

“Every election is always important, and each vote will matter in having your voice heard,” explained Hamilton County Elections Administrator Scott Allen. “Go vote during the early voting period or on Election Day and help decide who will represent you.”

Early voting runs through Thursday, April 30th, and voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“Election officials throughout your county are working hard to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely and effectively,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage all eligible voters to consider voting during the robust early voting period.”

There are several locations open across Hamilton County for voters to cast their early ballot:

Election Commission Office, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center, 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chestnut Hall at the Commons, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harrison Center (Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Soddy Daisy Community Center, 190 Depot Street, Soddy Daisy. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Voters are encouraged to have a plan for voting – either early, request an absentee mail ballot, or on Election Day. A registered voter may be eligible to vote absentee if they meet certain criteria as outlined by state statute. Voters can request an absentee ballot online at www.elect.hamiltontn.gov. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, April 25th.

For more information on elections and voting options, visit www.elect.hamiltontn.gov or call the Election Commission at (423) 209-VOTE (8683).