Early Voting For State & Federal Primary, County General Election Now Underway

Early Voting for the August 6th State & Federal Primary and County General Election fruns from Friday, July 17th across Hamilton County through Saturday, August 1st.

There are several locations open across Hamilton County for voters to cast their early ballot:

Election Commission Office, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center, 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chestnut Hall at the Commons, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harrison Center (Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Soddy Daisy Community Center, 190 Depot Street, Soddy Daisy. Voting hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

A registered voter may be eligible to vote absentee if they meet certain criteria as outlined by state statute. Voters can request an absentee ballot online at https://elect.hamiltontn.gov. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Monday, July 27th.

For more information on elections and voting options, visit https://elect.hamiltontn.gov or call the Election Commission at (423) 209-VOTE (8683).