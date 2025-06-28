East Ridge Announces Sanitation Fee Adjustment For Fiscal Year 2026

The City of East Ridge has approved its first sanitation fee increase in over a decade, effective July 1, 2025, following a thorough review of the Solid Waste Management Fund and the rising costs associated with maintaining essential sanitation services.

The approved adjustment includes a $2 per month increase for both residential and commercial sanitation customers, bringing the annual base fees to:

Residential: $204/year (previously $180/year)

Commercial: $264/year (previously $240/year)

The fee for additional carts will remain unchanged.

The Solid Waste Management Fund, which is funded primarily (over 90%) through sanitation assessment fees, is projected to experience a shortfall of approximately $250,000 in the upcoming fiscal year. The City's sanitation fees have not been adjusted in more than 13 years, despite rising costs in nearly every operational area.

The following increases have significantly impacted the department’s budget for Fiscal Year 2026:

A rise in landfill tipping fees from $33 to $43.75 per ton, equating to an additional $103,200 annually based on current disposal volumes.

Increased costs for salaries and fringe benefits (+$43,155)

Additional appropriations for vehicle maintenance and repairs (+$37,500)

Acquisition of a replacement refuse collection truck, with a first-year payment of $57,204 on a five-year capital note

These rising costs made it clear that the current assessment rates could no longer cover the full cost of operations and capital investments without outside subsidies.

The City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance on June 12, 2025, and held a public hearing followed by final adoption on June 26, 2025.

The City of East Ridge continues to maintain some of the most affordable sanitation rates in the region. This increase represents a balanced approach that minimizes the burden on residents and businesses while addressing the operational realities of the Sanitation Department.

For more information, residents with questions are encouraged to contact East Ridge City Hall at 423-867-7711 or visit www.eastridgetn.gov.