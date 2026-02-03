East Ridge Celebrates New Venue 1921 Event Space With Grand Opening Celebration

On Saturday, February 7th, East Ridge will be celebrating the grand opening of their expansive, modern, flexible, new event space, Venue 1921.

The venue is designed to host community gatherings, business functions, civic events, receptions, weddings, celebrations, and much more.

The grand opening will feature live music, remarks from city leadership, light bites, beverages, and opportunities to explore the building’s design, functionality, and future use.

The name Venue 1921 honors the year East Ridge was officially founded. As a city-owned space, it stands as a tribute to Chattanooga’s roots while looking ahead to a promising future.

In speaking with Tara Viland, the venue manager, Chattanooga local, and former Chattanooga Pulse intern, she spoke some to what inspired the creation of the venue and what the venue means to the city of East Ridge.

“While the name Venue 1921 honors the year East Ridge was officially founded, the vision goes much deeper than that. This venue was created to honor our past while investing intentionally in our future.

East Ridge has experienced steady growth and renewed energy over the last several years, and there was a clear need for a dedicated, flexible space where the community could gather, celebrate, and host events of all kinds. Venue 1921 represents a long-term investment in community, culture, and opportunity.”

Venue 1921 is intended to be a community-enriching space that will cover over 12,000 square feet, feature a spacious indoor event hall of 7,000 square feet that seats 500 people, and include a flexible outdoor entertainment space.

When speaking with Tara about how she sees Venue 1921 operating in East Ridge, she suggested that it will have a huge impact on the level of foot traffic that businesses and other vendors will experience.

“We see Venue 1921 as a catalyst. Increased foot traffic, larger events, and visitors coming into

East Ridge naturally supports local restaurants, shops, hotels, and service providers. The

venue also creates new opportunities for partnerships with local vendors, artists, and small

businesses.

From a tourism perspective, it helps position East Ridge as a destination within the Greater Chattanooga area. It adds another reason for people to stay, explore, and invest locally.”

When Tara was asked about where she sees the future of the venue in five years, she mentioned that she hopes Venue 1921 is a place where long-lasting memories are created.

“In five years, we hope Venue 1921 is a recognized regional destination, known for quality events, meaningful community impact, and flexibility. Most importantly, we want it to be a place

where memories are made and where East Ridge continues to tell its story. Where history meets celebration.”

Venue 1921 Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting