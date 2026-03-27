East Ridge City Council Names Brian Koral As Next City Manager

The City of East Ridge has selected Brian Koral as its next City Manager following a competitive nationwide recruitment process. The East Ridge City Council unanimously approved his appointment at the regularly scheduled meeting on March 26, 2026, succeeding longtime City Manager J. Scott Miller, who retired earlier this year.

Koral will serve as the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing municipal operations, strategic planning, budgeting, and implementation of policies adopted by the Mayor and City Council. He was selected for his proven track record of leading organizational improvement, delivering effective and responsive municipal services, and fostering strong community relationships.

“I am excited for the appointment of Brian Koral as our next City Manager. Mr. Koral brings a strong record of local government leadership, operational excellence, and community-focused service. His experience and collaborative approach position him well to lead the City forward, strengthen public services, and support continued growth and opportunity for our residents and businesses. We look forward to working with Mr. Koral as he begins this important role.” said Mayor Brian Williams

Koral brings nearly 20 years of experience in local government leadership. He most recently served as City Administrator for Riverside, Missouri, from 2018 to 2026, where he oversaw a $56 million budget and managed core municipal functions including public safety, parks, and community development.

During his tenure in Riverside, Koral helped guide significant growth and investment, including the approval of 280 new residential units, development of the first purpose-built training facility for a women’s professional sports team in partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current, and collaboration with Live Nation on the construction of the $130 million Morton Amphitheater.

Prior to his time in Riverside, Koral served for seven years as Town Administrator for Atoka, Tennessee. There, he led several transformative initiatives, including the launch of Tipton County’s first curbside recycling program, construction of a new municipal complex, and major investments in roads, parks, and trails. He also played a key role in establishing the ALS-qualified Atoka Fire Department. Koral began his career in local government with the City of Sedalia, Missouri, where he held multiple roles.

“I am excited to join the team in East Ridge and look forward to working alongside our elected officials and dedicated staff to continue delivering the vital municipal services our community expects,” said Koral. “Our focus is on driving high-quality growth while remaining deeply rooted in the unique character and quality of life that makes East Ridge such a special place.” said City Manager Brian Koral

Koral is expected to begin serving as City Manager in May and will relocate to East Ridge with his wife and two children.

As East Ridge continues to experience sustained growth, capital investment, and redevelopment, City leaders are confident Koral will build upon this momentum and guide the organization into its next chapter.