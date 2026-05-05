Everything Hamilton County Voters Need To Know For The May 5th Election Day

The Hamilton County Election Commission encourages voters to be prepared before heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 5th.

Be sure you have the information you need to cast your ballot for Circuit Court Judge, Div. 2, County Mayor, County Commission Dist. 1-11, County Trustee, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Criminal Court Clerk, Juvenile Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, County School Board Dist. 3, 5, 6, 8 & 9 & Lookout Mountain School Board.

“Tuesday is the last chance for eligible voters to let their voices be heard in this election,” said Hamilton County Elections Administrator Scott Allen. “We have a dedicated team of poll officials ready to help you cast your ballot.”

On Election Day, polls in Hamilton County open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Hamilton County residents can find their polling location and access voter specific information including sample ballots and election results by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“In Tennessee, it is easy to vote but hard to cheat, so Tennesseans can cast their vote with confidence,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage every eligible Tennessean to make their plan to get to the polls on Election Day."

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. Under Tennessee law, student IDs are not acceptable. More information about voter ID requirements, visit sos.tn.gov/elections/voter-id-requirements.

For more information about voting and other election information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov.