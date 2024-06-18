FEMA Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Hamilton County From May Storms

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Tennessee to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from May 8-9, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Hamilton County as well as the following counties:

Cannon

Cheatham

Giles

Jackson

Macon

Maury

Montgomery

Polk

Smith

Sumner

Warren

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Leda M. Khoury has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

