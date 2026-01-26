It's The First Day Of Tax Season: Online Tools And Resources Help With Filing

Monday, January 26 is the opening of the nation’s 2026 income tax filing season.

This year, several new tax law provisions become effective, which could impact federal taxes, credits and deductions.

Taxpayers have until Wednesday, April 15, 2026, to file their 2025 tax returns and pay any tax due. The IRS expects to receive about 164 million individual income tax returns this year, with most taxpayers filing electronically.

IRS.gov has online tools and resources taxpayers can use before, during and after filing their federal tax return.

IRS Individual Online Account. Taxpayers can access their individual online account information, including balance due, payments made or scheduled, tax records and more.

New Schedule 1-A. Taxpayers will use the new Schedule 1-A to claim recently enacted tax deductions, such as no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on car loan interest and/or the enhanced deduction for seniors.

Open a bank account. The IRS strongly encourages taxpayers to establish a bank account to receive their tax refunds via direct deposit, because the IRS is in the process of phasing out paper tax refund checks.

Forms 1099-K and 1099-DA. Taxpayers should visit IRS.gov and learn what to do if they receive either of these forms.

Taxpayers must report all taxable income on their federal tax returns, even if they don’t receive either form.

Where’s My Refund? Refund status information is generally available around 24 hours after e-filing a current-year return, or four weeks after filing a paper return.

Be aware of tax scams and fraud. Taxpayers can learn how to prevent, report and recover from tax scams and tax-related identity theft on IRS.gov.

Choose a tax preparer. Taxpayers should review IRS guidance for Choosing a Tax Professional, including tips on choosing a reputable preparer and how to avoid unethical preparers.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers. Taxpayers should make IRS.gov their first stop to get help. If taxpayers cannot resolve their issue online, they can get help by making an appointment to visit a Taxpayer Assistance Center.

IRS Free File and Fillable Forms. The IRS Free File program will begin accepting individual tax returns starting Friday, Jan. 9 for qualified taxpayers. Taxpayers comfortable preparing their own taxes can use IRS Free File Fillable Forms starting Jan. 26, regardless of income.

MilTax. Military members and some veterans can use the Department of Defense program, MilTax, for free return preparation and e-filing software.

IRS-certified volunteers. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer no-cost, basic tax preparation to qualified individuals.