Get Ready For 2025 Tax Season With Key Updates, Essential Tips

With the 2025 filing season quickly approaching, the Internal Revenue Service is encouraging taxpayers to take key steps now to prepare for filing their 2024 federal income tax returns next year.

The IRS continues to improve taxpayer services to help people prepare for tax season with more digital tools and options available. The IRS encourages taxpayers to sign up now for an IRS Online Account to make tax season easier and help safeguard their tax information.

There are a number of things taxpayers can do to get ready as the end of 2024 nears and the start of the 2025 tax season approaches.

The IRS’s Get Ready page on IRS.gov offers practical tips and resources to help taxpayers prepare. It highlights key updates and important steps for taxpayers to consider to make tax filing easier in 2025.

This reminder is part of a series designed to help taxpayers “Get Ready” for the upcoming filing season. Taking action now can reduce stress and ensure a smoother filing process next year.

Do more with an IRS Online Account

Individuals can create or access their IRS Online Account at Online account for individuals. With an IRS Online Account, they can:

View key details from their most recent tax return, such as adjusted gross income.

Request an Identity Protection PIN.

Get account transcripts to include wage and income records.

Sign tax forms like powers of attorney or tax information authorizations.

View and edit language preferences and alternative media.

Receive and view over 200 IRS electronic notices.

View, make and cancel payments.

Set up or change payment plans and check their balance.

Get an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN)

An IP PIN is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a federal tax return using an individual’s Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. It’s a vital tool for ensuring the safety of taxpayers’ personal and financial information.

New for the 2025 filing season, the IRS will accept Forms 1040, 1040-NR and 1040-SS even if a dependent has already been claimed on a previously filed return, as long as the primary taxpayer on the second return includes a valid IP PIN. This change will reduce the time for the agency to receive the tax return and accelerate the issuance of tax refunds for those with duplicate dependent returns.

The best way to sign up for an IP PIN is through the IRS Online Account. If an individual is unable to create an Online Account, alternative methods are available, such as in-person authentication at a Taxpayer Assistance Center. More information is available on how to sign up at Get an identity protection PIN (IP PIN).

Deadline for 2024 last quarterly estimated payment is Jan. 15, 2025

Taxpayers with non-wage income—such as unemployment benefits, self-employment income, annuity payments or earnings from digital assets—may need to make estimated or additional tax payments. The Tax Withholding Estimator on IRS.gov can help wage earners determine if they need to make an additional payment to avoid an unexpected tax bill when filing their return.

1099-K reporting changes

Taxpayers who received more than $5,000 in payments for goods and services through an online marketplace or payment app in 2024 should expect to receive a Form 1099-K in January 2025. A copy of this form will be sent to the IRS as well.

Although the IRS is taking a phased in approach to implementation of the Form 1099-K reporting threshold, there have been no changes to the taxability of income. All income, including proceeds from part-time work, side jobs or the sale of goods and services is taxable. Taxpayers must report all income on their tax return unless it's excluded by law, whether they receive a Form 1099-K or not. The law doesn’t allow taxpayers to avoid taxes on income earned just because they didn’t get a form reporting the payments received.