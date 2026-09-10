Hamilton County Early Voting Sites, Ballots Set For November 3rd General Election

The Hamilton County Election Commission has approved the ballots and early voting sites for the November 3rd State and Federal General Election.

The November ballot includes three Constitutional Amendments; races for Governor, U.S. Senate and House, and State Senate and House; and municipal elections in Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Red Bank, Ridgeside, Signal Mountain, Soddy Daisy, and Walden.

The Early Voting sites will remain the same for the November 3rd election as they were for the May and August elections. The locations include:

Election Commission Office, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center, 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chestnut Hall at the Commons, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Harrison Center (Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Soddy Daisy Community Center, 190 Depot Street, Soddy Daisy. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Voters can view their sample ballot at elect.hamiltontn.gov. The deadline to register to vote is October 5th. Early voting runs from Wednesday, October 14th, to Thursday, October 29th. Polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on November 3rd.