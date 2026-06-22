Hamilton County Election Commission Looking For August 6th Poll Workers

If you’re looking to serve Hamilton County during the election season in 2026, the Election Commission has an opportunity for you.

The Commission is currently recruiting poll officials for the August 6th State and Federal Primary and County General Election. These workers are going to be from all political backgrounds to make sure the process remains accurate and fair.

There are several requirements:

You must be a registered voter in Hamilton County or a resident who is at least 16-yearsold.

You must be able to read and write English and follow written instructions.

You cannot be a candidate or a close relative of a candidate.

You also are required to report to your assigned location by 7:00 a.m. and must stay until the polls close and all the equipment is returned.

The Election Day stipend ranges from $135 to $175. Attendance during a training session is required. A worker will receive an extra $20 for training, but only if they serve on Election Day in its entirety.

For more information on how to become a poll worker, visit pollware-intake.voteone.app/hamilton-tn.

You can also call (423) 209-VOTE (8683).