Hamilton County Encourages Voters To Plan Ahead For The November Election

Scott Allen, Administrator of Elections for Hamilton County, is encouraging voters to review the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 3rd ballot before voting.

“This year's ballot includes three proposed constitutional amendments, making it longer than many voters may be accustomed to seeing,” said Allen. “I encourage every voter to review the amendments before voting. A few minutes of preparation can help voters make informed decisions and move through the voting process more efficiently.”

As part of Tennessee's Know Before You Go Vote campaign, election officials are encouraging voters to familiarize themselves with the proposed constitutional amendments before visiting an early voting location or polling place.

“Being an informed voter starts before you arrive at the polling place,” added Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Taking some time to review the proposed constitutional amendments now can help voters make thoughtful decisions and ensure a smooth voting experience.”

Voters can review the constitutional amendment language and additional election information at ovr.govote.tn.gov.