Hamilton County Voters Urged To Cast Their Ballot For The May 5th Primary

It’s been a slow start to the early voting period across Hamilton County.

Through Wednesday, 4,419 voters cast their ballots early or by absentee ballot for the May 5th County Primary Election. Of the 216,000 eligible voters countywide, this represents a turnout rate of only 2% thus far.

“A 2% turnout at the halfway point tells us there are a lot of voters still on the sidelines, and we're hopeful they'll take advantage of the remaining days,” said Hamilton County Elections Administrator Scott Allen. “Polls are open, lines are short, and your vote counts. We encourage every eligible Hamilton County voter to participate before early voting closes on April 30th.”

Every single vote shapes the future of Hamilton County and its communities. If you’ve already voted, encourage your friends and family to do the same. If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, make sure you have a plan for voting – either early, request an absentee mail ballot, or on Election Day.

Voters are reminded that if they wish to vote absentee by mail, they must submit their request to the Hamilton County Election Commission by the end of the day on Saturday, April 25th.

For more information on elections and voting options, visit elect.hamiltontn.gov or call the Hamilton County Elections Commission at (423) 209-VOTE (8683).