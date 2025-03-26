IRS Free File System Provides Quick And Easy Way To File Taxes

As the end of tax season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that IRS Free File is a quick and easy way to file federal tax returns for free.

IRS Free File lets qualified taxpayers get free tax preparation, free electronic filing and free direct deposit of their federal tax refund, if they’re owed one, using guided tax preparation software available only at IRS.gov.

IRS Free File is available to taxpayers and families whose 2024 total adjusted gross income (AGI) was $84,000 or less. A taxpayer’s AGI includes wages, tips, business income, retirement income and other forms of taxable income.

Through a public-private partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, tax preparation and filing software providers make their online products available to eligible taxpayers. Each provider sets its own eligibility rules based on age, state residency and income.

IRS Free File will guide taxpayers through choosing the provider that’s right for their needs

Benefits of IRS Free File

Using IRS Free File can help taxpayers find and calculate valuable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Any individual or married couple that meets the income limitation is potentially eligible, and IRS Free File can also handle complex tax returns.

IRS Free File partner companies cannot disclose or use tax return information for purposes other than tax return preparation without the taxpayer’s informed and voluntary consent.

Taxpayers can use IRS Free File to file their taxes on any personal computer, tablet or smart phone.

All products are available in English, and one guided tax product is available in Spanish.

Easy way to file an extension

Need more time to file? IRS Free File is one of the easiest ways to request an extension. A tax filing extension guarantees the taxpayer six additional months to file, with an extended deadline of Oct. 15.

Although an extension grants extra time to file, it does not grant taxpayers extra time to pay if they owe. Taxpayers are still obligated to pay taxes due on April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest. Taxpayers who owe should either pay their full tax bill or at least pay what they can afford by the April 15 deadline.

Other free tax filing options

In addition to IRS Free File, the IRS reminds taxpayers that there are other free programs available to help:

Free File Fillable Forms . All taxpayers regardless of their income can use the IRS' Free File Fillable Forms. These are the electronic versions of IRS paper forms and are best for people who are comfortable preparing their own taxes using IRS forms and instructions.

. All taxpayers regardless of their income can use the IRS' Free File Fillable Forms. These are the electronic versions of IRS paper forms and are best for people who are comfortable preparing their own taxes using IRS forms and instructions. Direct File. Taxpayers who lived and worked in one of 25 participating states for all of 2024 may use IRS Direct File to file federal tax returns online—for free—directly and securely with the IRS. Go to IRS Direct File to find more information, including eligibility requirements and updates to the list of tax situations added to IRS Direct File for the 2024 tax year.

Taxpayers who lived and worked in one of 25 participating states for all of 2024 may use IRS Direct File to file federal tax returns online—for free—directly and securely with the IRS. Go to IRS Direct File to find more information, including eligibility requirements and updates to the list of tax situations added to IRS Direct File for the 2024 tax year. VITA and TCE. People who generally make $67,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English-speaking taxpayers and those who are 60 years of age and older, can also find free one-on-one tax preparation help around the nation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. VITA/TCE sites are operated by IRS partners and staffed by IRS-certified volunteers who provide a trusted source for preparing tax returns.

People who generally make $67,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English-speaking taxpayers and those who are 60 years of age and older, can also find free one-on-one tax preparation help around the nation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. VITA/TCE sites are operated by IRS partners and staffed by IRS-certified volunteers who provide a trusted source for preparing tax returns. MilTax. Offered through the Department of Defense, MilTax is a free tax resource available to members of the military, as well as qualifying veterans and family members. It is a suite of tax services designed to address the realities of military life—including deployments, combat and training pay, housing and rentals, and multi-state filings. MilTax includes tax preparation and electronic filing software, personalized support from tax consultants and current information about filing taxes. Eligible taxpayers can use MilTax to electronically file a federal tax return and up to three state returns for free.

For more on IRS Free File or other filing methods, check out the File your return page on IRS.gov.