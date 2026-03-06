IRS Reminds Taxpayers To Watch Out For The "Dirty Dozen" Tax Scams

The Internal Revenue Service has announced its annual Dirty Dozen list of tax scams for 2026 that threaten the tax and financial information of taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals.

The Dirty Dozen is part of a broader campaign conducted through the Security Summit, a partnership among the IRS, state tax agencies, and the nation’s tax industry, and reinforced by outreach efforts tied to National Slam the Scam Day on March 5. These initiatives educate taxpayers about identity theft schemes and other forms of fraud, particularly during filing season.

“Today, Slam the Scam Day, provides a great opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant and watch out for scams because thieves continuously adjust the pitches they use to take advantage of honest taxpayers,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “For more than two decades, the IRS has used the Dirty Dozen list to flag emerging scams that taxpayers should watch out for.”

A notable change to this year’s list is the addition of abusive undistributed long-term capital gains claims as item #6, replacing prior fuel tax credit concerns, as the IRS sees an increase in overstated or fabricated claims tied to Form 2439, Notice to Shareholder of Undistributed Long-Term Capital Gains. The IRS advises all taxpayers to remain cautious year-round, as criminals will always be on the lookout for new ways to obtain money, personal identifiable information, and data.

The 2026 Dirty Dozen: 12 key scams to watch for

1. IRS impersonation by email and text (phishing + smishing). Scammers send emails, direct messages (DMs), and texts that appear to be from the IRS, often using alarming language and QR codes that direct taxpayers to fake IRS websites to “verify” accounts, enter personal information, or claim refunds. The IRS urges taxpayers not to click links or open attachments from unexpected messages and to report suspicious IRS-related emails, DMs, and texts. The IRS reported over 600 social media impersonators during fiscal year 2025.

As a reminder, never click any unsolicited communication claiming to be from the IRS, as it may install malware surreptitiously. These links may install malicious software, including ransomware, on a taxpayer’s personal device, potentially preventing access to their files or personal information.

2. AI-enabled IRS impersonation by phone (robocalls, voice mimicry, spoofed caller ID). Phone scams continue to evolve, including calls that use computer-generated tactics and spoofed caller ID to appear legitimate. The IRS reminds taxpayers that it generally contacts taxpayers by mail first and does not leave urgent, threatening prerecorded messages, call to demand immediate payment, or threaten arrest. Taxpayers should not rely on AI-generated responses to complex tax questions, and they should verify any calculations or information provided by artificial intelligence.

3. Fake charities. Fraudsters often exploit tragedies and disasters by creating fake charities to collect donations and personal information. The IRS is committed to preventing fraudulent nonprofits from taking advantage of the American taxpayer.

Taxpayers who give money or goods to a charity may be able to claim a deduction on their federal tax return if they itemize deductions, but charitable donations only count if they go to a qualified tax-exempt organization recognized by the IRS.

4. Misleading tax advice on social media. Viral “tax hacks” can push taxpayers to file returns with false information or claim credits they don’t qualify for, leading to refund delays, audits, penalties, or worse. The IRS continues to warn that social media-driven misinformation and disinformation remain a major driver of tax scams.

The IRS and the Coalition Against Scam and Scheme Threats warn taxpayers not to fall for these scams, and urge them to follow trusted advice from the IRS, tax professionals, and other reputable sources. The IRS reminds taxpayers who knowingly file fraudulent tax returns that they could potentially face significant civil and criminal penalties.