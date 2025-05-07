Kelly Administration Releases Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Balanced Budget Proposal

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's administration has presented their Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget proposal to the City Council.

The balanced budget makes targeted investments in infrastructure, public safety, affordable housing and transit. It also identifies efficiencies and cost-saving measures to help offset the impacts of inflation, the sunsetting of federal pandemic aid dollars, and economic uncertainty.

When adjusted for inflation, the total proposed budget is lower than the city’s budget was two years ago.

“Since coming into office, my core focus has been tackling Chattanooga’s structural challenges and setting our city on a path toward shared prosperity and common purpose — and that commitment remains as strong as ever,” Mayor Tim Kelly wrote in his budget message.

“From our early reorganizing of city government around the real priorities of our residents to establishing the One Chattanooga roadmap and committing to putting our money where our mouth is year after year, we continue to have a strong foundation for progress. I’m proud to continue building on that foundation with this budget,” he added.

Some of the investments highlighted: