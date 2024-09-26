Launch Of New City Website Brings "Convenience And Accessibility"

On Wednesday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced the launch of the new city website.

The launch marks the end of a three-year long development process and is the city’s first website redesign since 2011.

“Updating the city website has been a priority of mine since my first day in office,” said Mayor Kelly. "A city’s website is often the first impression people have of city government, and it's critical that it reflects the innovation and collaboration that is defining Chattanooga’s growth."

The previous version of the city’s website, which launched in 2011, became outdated and made it difficult for residents to access common government documents, pay their bills, and conduct city business.

Recognizing the need for a more modern and user-friendly design, the Kelly administration embarked on a comprehensive redevelopment effort.

After years of user analysis, cross-departmental collaboration, and the establishment of a visual brand identity, the city’s new website now reflects the city’s commitment to responsive and effective government.

"Our old site was broken, outdated, and not very useful for most of the public to get what they needed from city government," Mayor Kelly added. "It took a long time to get here, but we finally have a website that Chattanooga can be proud of, a website that will make city government more responsive to the needs of our people. My hope is that this new website might help restore some small measure of faith that government can still solve problems and offer efficient and responsive service to the public ”

The website now includes practical features that make it easy for residents to conduct business with the City of Chattanooga. Website visitors will be able to make payments online and access common documents such as council agendas and contracts, and bids.

By November 1, 2024, the website will also include a feature that allows users to view the site in Spanish.

To view the city's website, visitors will utilize the same URL: www.Chattanooga.gov.