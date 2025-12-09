Law Enforcement Increases Impaired-Driving Enforcement During The Holiday Season

The Chattanooga Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the Booze It and Lose It campaign to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 12, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization to reduce impaired-driving crashes nationwide during the holiday season.

CPD will have an increased and deliberate enforcement to remove impaired drivers from our roadways. This will be accomplished through regular patrols and THSO grant funded overtime, deliberately placing dozens of officers on the roadways looking for impaired drivers.

"We want everyone to enjoy the last days of 2025 and the holidays with family and friends, and return home safely," said CPD Sgt. Jeff Buckner. "Community members and visitors on the roads in and around our area can expect to see an increased presence of CPD Officers and our law enforcement partners during this campaign."

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support CPD's increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.