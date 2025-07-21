League Of Women Voters Announces Civic Education Series At The Chattery

The League of Women Voters of Chattanooga is pleased to announce its fall civic education series, presented in partnership with The Chattery.

The classes are free and open to the public and will take place the first Sunday of each month from August through November, from 4 PM to 5:30 PM. The classes will be held at The Chattery located at 231 Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga.

Designed to foster civic engagement and promote informed dialogue, each session will highlight a timely topic and feature an expert guest speaker, offering attendees meaningful insights and opportunities for discussion.

The schedule for the Fall Civic Education Series is as follows:

AUGUST 3

Topic: Immigration

Immigration Speaker: Blake Gilbert, Chattanooga immigration attorney

Blake Gilbert, Chattanooga immigration attorney Attorney Gilbert will discuss current immigration laws, evolving policies, and their impact on individuals and communities at the local, state, and national levels.

September 7

Topic: Education

Speaker: To Be Announced

To Be Announced A look at how federal and state policy changes are influencing public education in Hamilton County.

October 5

Topic: Funding for Public Media

Speaker: To Be Announced

To Be Announced A timely exploration of how changes in public funding are affecting public television and radio media outlets.

November 2

Topic: Cryptocurrency Explained

Cryptocurrency Explained Speaker: To Be Announced

To Be Announced An introduction to cryptocurrency—what it is, how it works, and what it could mean for our future.

To register for the free classes, visit thechattery.org, click on “Professional Development,” and scroll to the appropriate session. Please note that classes are added to the website as speakers are confirmed and are typically available for registration one month before the scheduled date.

Participants may also register by calling The Chattery at (423) 521-2643.