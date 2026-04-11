League Of Women Voters Launches Vote411 Website To Help Hamilton County Voters

As Hamilton County voters prepare for the upcoming election season, the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga is encouraging residents to turn to Vote411.org, a trusted, nonpartisan voter resource designed to help the public make informed decisions at the ballot box.

Beginning April 12, voters will be able to access candidate information for the Hamilton County Primary Election through the League’s Vote411 online voter guide.

The League of Women Voters of Chattanooga reached out to 46 candidates in the upcoming primary election and asked each candidate the same three questions.

Candidate responses are published in their own words on Vote411.org, giving voters a direct and transparent way to compare candidates and better understand where they stand on key issues.

“Vote411 is one of the League of Women Voters’ most important tools for voter education,” said Sandra McCrea, President of the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga. “Our goal is to empower voters with reliable, nonpartisan information so they can make informed decisions before heading to the polls.”

Local League volunteers invested significant time and effort into gathering this information and making it accessible to the community. The organization hopes to encourage broad public use of the platform as a dependable source for election information throughout the year.

Vote411.org will provide voter resources for all three major 2026 election cycles, including:

Hamilton County Primary Election – May 2026

Hamilton County General Election & State/Federal Primary – August 2026

State/Federal General Election – November 2026

In addition to candidate responses, Vote411.org is recognized nationally as a trusted, nonpartisan “one-stop shop” for election information, helping voters prepare to cast informed ballots with confidence. Residents are encouraged to visit Vote411.org beginning April 12 to explore candidate information and prepare for the upcoming elections.