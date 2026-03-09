Learn How To Become A City Supplier At The Supplier Expo On Thursday, March 26

The City of Chattanooga’s Purchasing team is launching a “Help Our City Buy Local” campaign, widening the path for small business owners to work on city projects.

Chattanooga business owners are invited to join the city from 9 a.m.-12 p.m, Thursday, March 26 at Washington Hills Community Center for the Supplier Expo.

This free event will feature representatives from city departments, business support organizations, and other local government agencies across our region.

"Buying local for the city means we’re keeping tax dollars local, supporting small businesses across Chattanooga,” said Stephanie Bice, City of Chattanooga’s manager of strategic sourcing outreach. “We’re making it easier for local small business owners to register as a supplier and connect them with resources throughout the bidding process. Now is a great time to do business with the city.”